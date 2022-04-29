Pattern to turn more summer-like

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One more day with low humidity before things take on a summer-like feel here in Central Alabama. Highs will head for the lower and middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sun and clouds with warm temperatures and a stray shower or two today. (WSFA 12 News)

There is an ever so slight chance of a couple showers today, but most everyone stays entirely dry with a comfortable feel.

The weekend is looking warm and a bit humid. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day, but there will be dry time mixed in. Just be aware that wet weather is possible during the daytime hours.

Sun and clouds this weekend with scattered showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage this weekend will be around 50%. That’s a bit higher than previous forecasts because we’re getting a better idea of how things will play out with the addition of our close-range models.

As we head into next week it does look like overall daily rain and storm coverage comes down. There will still be at least a slight chance of a few pop-ups every day next week, but we’re capping daily chances at 20-30% for now.

Humidity becomes noticeable this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

There will likely be much more dry time each day next week with toasty temperatures in the upper 80s. Pair that with the humidity we’ll have in place and it will feel like early summer.

Any storms we do see over the next week will stay below severe limits. We aren’t expecting severe weather or flooding any particular day. However, some downpours, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with the storms that do develop.

Hello summer in Alabama, right?

It will be toasty going forward. (WSFA 12 News)

