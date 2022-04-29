Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley passes away at the age of 80

Steve McMillan
Steve McMillan(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Longtime State Representative Steve McMillan of Foley passed away Thursday at the age of 80.

He recently announced that he had been diagnosed with three brain tumors.

McMillan was first elected to the Alabama House as a Democrat in 1980. He changed parties in 1993 and ran as a Republican.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said, “Because of his experience in the House, Steve was a mentor to many members through the years and he was a close friend and trusted advisor to me.”

McMillan also owned the Baldwin County real estate firm McMillan and Associates.

The District 95 seat will be filled later this year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school

Latest News

First Alert 12
Humidity, rain and storm chances, are all on the rise
Some Montgomery criminals are targeting catalytic converters.
Catalytic converter thefts continue around Montgomery
Ukrainian family expresses gratitude for aid to their native country
Ukrainian family expresses gratitude for aid to their native country
Humidity values go up, along with the rain and storm chances, as we move into the weekend.
Humidity values go up, along with the rain and storm chances, as we move into the weekend.