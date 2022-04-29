State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley passes away at the age of 80

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Longtime State Representative Steve McMillan of Foley passed away Thursday at the age of 80.

He recently announced that he had been diagnosed with three brain tumors.

McMillan was first elected to the Alabama House as a Democrat in 1980. He changed parties in 1993 and ran as a Republican.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said, “Because of his experience in the House, Steve was a mentor to many members through the years and he was a close friend and trusted advisor to me.”

McMillan also owned the Baldwin County real estate firm McMillan and Associates.

The District 95 seat will be filled later this year.

---

