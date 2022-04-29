Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk

Advertise
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be served with orange juice instead of milk.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Have you ever had the urge to pour orange juice in your cereal instead of milk?

Even if your answer is a hard “no,” Tropicana wants to change that.

The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be served with orange juice instead of milk.

The granola cereal is full of honey almond clusters that is supposed to pair well with a citrus taste.

“Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana’s website reads.

You can only order it on Tropicana’s website starting May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

