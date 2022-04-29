Ukrainian family expresses gratitude for aid to native country

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dalraida Church of Christ stepped up in a big way to support and provide aid for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Ilya is from Odessa, Ukraine. He has seen firsthand the death and destruction that has occurred since Russia Invaded Ukraine.

“It’s more important to stop this war because people die, kids die, senior citizens die. This is terrible,” said Ilya.

Even with his family safe here on U.S. soil, they’re still feeling the impact of what they experienced.

“My little daughter. She’s 10 years old. And a couple of days ago we stay next to the windows and we heard the ambulance driving car with a cereal. And she dropped on the floor. And I asked her what do you do and she said father, father it’s a rare cereal or something. My wife cry; I cry,” said Ilya.

Ilya has been working with Dalraida Church of Christ in efforts to make sure the medical supplies, food, clothing, and other items they collected made it to where they are needed the most. Thursday he made his way to Montgomery to express his gratitude to those who helped with these efforts.

“Thank you very much to Alabama people, what you get for us, what you collect for us, and what you send us,” said Ilya.

Dalraida has coordinated over 50 shipments into Ukraine. John Kachelman is the coordinator for Ukraine missions for Dalraida Church of Christ. He says people from all over the country have helped to make this a success.

“We’ve had tremendous cooperation, not only from within the state of Alabama, but we’ve had people from probably 34 states of the United States, from Canada, we’ve had them from Spain, we’ve had them from Great Britain, all of these efforts were coordinated in an amazing way to success. It’s not very often you can draw in such diversity and see it all zero in on target like it has,” said Kachelman.

In February and March, Kachelman was in Poland and was able to see firsthand how the supplies are making a difference.

“People are just opening their hearts worldwide in accepting the refugees from Ukraine,” Kachelman.

The Dalraida Church of Christ is still taking donations.

