Whole Foods Market closing Montgomery location

Montgomery Whole Foods Market location opened in 2016.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whole Foods Market is set to close its Montgomery location, along with five of its other stores.

Whole Foods said a total of six of its 530 stores will be closed across the country, including the Mobile location and others in California, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

The company did not say when the closures would take place.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations,” Whole Foods released in a statement.

Montgomery’s 40,000-square-foot building opened in 2016. It is located in Eastchase Corner, which also houses Outback Steakhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings.

