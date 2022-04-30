7 Bama players selected through first 4 rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seven former Alabama football players have been selected in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 119 Baltimore Ravens) was selected in the fourth round.

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (No. 44, Houston Texans) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (No. 47, Washington Commanders) came off the board in the second round, while linebacker Christian Harris (No. 75, Houston) and Brian Robinson Jr. (No. 98, Washington) heard their names called in the third round.

Armour- Davis, Metchie III, Mathis, Harris and Robinson Jr. joined the Crimson Tide’s two first round draft picks – Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants) and Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions) – for seven picks so far in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft Notes­ from University of Alabama

Since 2009, Alabama has produced 111 draft picks, the most by any college football program during that span.

Since 2010, Alabama has had 61 players taken in the first two rounds, including Metchie III and Mathis, the most by any college football program during that span.

That number nearly doubles the next closest school Ohio State (35).

With the conclusion of the second round, the Crimson Tide remains the NCAA leader in most first- and second-round picks all-time after eight former players went off the board in the first and second rounds at the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Alabama’s six selections through the first three rounds at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for three straight years (2020-22) and five years total under Saban.

