Durant turns down proposed GOP debate dates
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant rejected three debate dates offered by the Alabama Republican Party.
Republican Party Chairman John Wahl discussed three possible dates with the three frontrunners for a televised debate. He said Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks agreed.
Asked about Durant, Wahl responded they were not able to find a date that worked for all three candidates.
