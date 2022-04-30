Advertise
Durant turns down proposed GOP debate dates

Katie Boyd Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant are competing for Alabama's upcoming U.S. Senate...
Katie Boyd Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant are competing for Alabama's upcoming U.S. Senate seat.(Source: Candidate campaigns)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant rejected three debate dates offered by the Alabama Republican Party.

Republican Party Chairman John Wahl discussed three possible dates with the three frontrunners for a televised debate. He said Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks agreed.

Asked about Durant, Wahl responded they were not able to find a date that worked for all three candidates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

