Durant turns down proposed GOP debate dates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant rejected three debate dates offered by the Alabama Republican Party.

Republican Party Chairman John Wahl discussed three possible dates with the three frontrunners for a televised debate. He said Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks agreed.

Asked about Durant, Wahl responded they were not able to find a date that worked for all three candidates.

