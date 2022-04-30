Families feel impact of baby formula shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here in the River Region, mothers are banning together to help one another and meet the needs of their little ones.

Three months ago, Tara Sexton and her family welcomed twins who were born at 35 weeks and six days via C-section.

“Having one newborn child doesn’t really prepare you for having two newborn children. You would think it would be very similar. But there’s a lot of differences,” said Sexton.

What’s made this time more of a challenge is that there is a national baby formula shortage caused by supply chain issues and recalls. Sexton’s babies can only drink a specific type of formula that was already difficult to find before the shortage.

“So we go through a lot of formula, they drink about four ounces, six times a day. So you’re looking at every day for us, we need about 52 to 54 ounces of formula, on average, It’s changing a little bit now. Because as they’re, they’re growing, they’re gonna need more formula,” said Sexton. “I have all the apps for all the drugstores and Target and Walmart. Every morning, I’m looking to see if I can do a pickup order for formula from any of those, those stores.”

Some retailers are limiting how much formula parents can buy. Now moms are rallying together to help Sexton and other mothers make sure their babies get fed.

“It was just truly heartbreaking to see a lot of these moms like frantically trying to find formula. And I had a baby who needed special formula. And so I know how important that is to moms,” said Bonnie McGalliard.

McGalliard no longer has a child who needs formula but knows the struggle. She is part of a mom’s Facebook group where the members are helping other moms find the food their babies need.

“Us moms who have older children that don’t need formula may have a little more time to look for these things for these young moms and new moms and come alongside them and help,” said McGalliard.

Many of the moms have not met in person, but they share a bond in motherhood. Sexton is grateful for these Facebook friends who are stepping up in an important way.

“That’s just really beautiful. Like, even outside motherhood, that, like one human sees another human’s need and is like, that just speaks to them. And it just, they just want to do what they can to help that person. I mean, that’s really, really amazing,” said Sexton.

Children’s of Alabama says if your child is on a standard formula, you should have no issues switching to a different brand. They do warn against trying to make your supply stretch or making your own.

The Alabama Department of Public Health always advises parents to seek the advice of their healthcare provider concerning the nutritional needs of infants and children. In addition, persons who might be eligible for WIC in Alabama should contact their local health department if they might qualify.

