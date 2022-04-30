Advertise
Fox confirmed positive for rabies in Autauga County

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed a fox that attacked someone and their...
The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed a fox that attacked someone and their pets tested positive for rabies. (Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed a fox that attacked someone and their pets tested positive for rabies.

ADPH says this happened Monday in Wood Valley Ridge off Highway 31 north between Prattville and Interstate 65.

This is the first confirmed case of rabies in Autauga County this year.

State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee Jones says additional testing is happening to determine the specific strain of rabies. He indicated that it is expected to be the raccoon strain, which is the primary reservoir of rabies in terrestrial animals in Alabama.

Jones said that instances of wildlife species attacking people is not common, but it does happen because of the altered mental states the virus causes in the animal.

“In the past, we have had multiple instances of foxes attacking people in other areas of the state, and it is very possible that because of the communal nature of foxes, it is entirely likely that there may be additional positive foxes found within the geographical proximity to this one,” Jones said.

Jones suggests keeping your pets confined and not leaving uneaten pet food near the outside of your home.

