Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne says she’s very worried for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The Talk UK,” Sharon Osbourne’s new talk show, shared a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

She says she spoke to the rocker and he’s OK, but she’s flying home to him.

Ozzy Osbourne has had several health issues since 2019, including a fall, severe infection and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Montgomery Whole Foods Market location opened in 2016.
Whole Foods Market closing Montgomery location
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a robbery at the Truist Bank branch on...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release
We are now learning about a Georgia man’s death following a series of accidents on Interstate...
Georgia man dies in I-85 crash that closed roadway for hours

Latest News

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him
The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted...
Convicted murderer sought after escape from Kilby Correctional Facility
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say