Justice Dept files a challenge to Alabama transgender law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to affirm their gender identity.

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.

The Justice Department said the law discriminates against minors by denying them access to medically necessary care.

Alabama Republicans who support the law say it’s needed to protect children.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is prepared to defend the legislation.

