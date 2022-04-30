Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Justice Dept files a challenge to Alabama transgender law

The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to...
The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to affirm their gender identity. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to affirm their gender identity.

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.

The Justice Department said the law discriminates against minors by denying them access to medically necessary care.

Alabama Republicans who support the law say it’s needed to protect children.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is prepared to defend the legislation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Montgomery Whole Foods Market location opened in 2016.
Whole Foods Market closing Montgomery location
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
We are now learning about a Georgia man’s death following a series of accidents on Interstate...
Georgia man dies in I-85 crash that closed roadway for hours

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking a summer-like weather pattern this weekend
Katie Boyd Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant are competing for Alabama's upcoming U.S. Senate...
Durant turns down proposed GOP debate dates
Rain chances and humidity values go up this weekend.
Rain chances and humidity values go up this weekend.
Over four months 9 children tested positive for Adenovirus in Alabama. Two required liver...
CDC says adenovirus may have caused outbreak of severe hepatitis in children