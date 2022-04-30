Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tracking a summer-like weather pattern for the start to May

Isolated showers and storms are possible each day this weekend, with this weather pattern lingering into the week ahead.
FIRST ALERT 12: Updated look at the First Alert Forecast as we track showers and storms moving across Alabama.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Isolated to scattered showers and storms are moving across Central and South Alabama this afternoon and will linger into the evening. Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats with these storms.

Once the sunsets, the lack of afternoon heating will cause showers and storms to taper off across the region. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies and light to calm winds. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

A similar weather pattern is expected for Sunday. Afternoon highs will soar into the 80s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with muggy conditions. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible due to the heat and humidity. Shower activity will diminish in the overnight period. Skies will remain cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Expect more pop-up showers and storms Monday afternoon. Highs will again warm into the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Monday night lows will hover in the 60s with cloudy skies.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday is also looking warm with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon isolated shower chances remain in the forecast along with partly sunny skies. Lows will fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be warm and muggy. Isolated rain and storms are still in the forecast with afternoon highs in the 80s near 90 degrees. Lows will fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

This summer-like weather pattern sticks around for Thursday. Afternoon highs will again soar into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered rain and storm chances are in the forecast. Thursday night lows will hover in the upper 60s.

Friday is also looking warm and muggy. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the upper 80s. Rain and storms remain in the forecast for the end of the upcoming week.

Long range forecast models are indicating a cold front will try to move across the area late Friday into the day Saturday. This will increase rain chances a bit for late week. Not only that, temperatures will cool slightly. With afternoon highs on Saturday back into the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Montgomery Whole Foods Market location opened in 2016.
Whole Foods Market closing Montgomery location
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a robbery at the Truist Bank branch on...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release
We are now learning about a Georgia man’s death following a series of accidents on Interstate...
Georgia man dies in I-85 crash that closed roadway for hours

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking a summer-like weather pattern this weekend
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Friday night forecast
Sketch the Sky winner April 29: Brysen Goble
Sketch the Sky winner April 29: Brysen Goble
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Nick's Thursday night forecast