Tracking a summer-like weather pattern for the start to May

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Isolated to scattered showers and storms are moving across Central and South Alabama this afternoon and will linger into the evening. Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats with these storms.

Once the sunsets, the lack of afternoon heating will cause showers and storms to taper off across the region. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies and light to calm winds. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight.

A similar weather pattern is expected for Sunday. Afternoon highs will soar into the 80s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with muggy conditions. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible due to the heat and humidity. Shower activity will diminish in the overnight period. Skies will remain cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Expect more pop-up showers and storms Monday afternoon. Highs will again warm into the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Monday night lows will hover in the 60s with cloudy skies.

Tuesday is also looking warm with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon isolated shower chances remain in the forecast along with partly sunny skies. Lows will fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be warm and muggy. Isolated rain and storms are still in the forecast with afternoon highs in the 80s near 90 degrees. Lows will fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night.

This summer-like weather pattern sticks around for Thursday. Afternoon highs will again soar into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered rain and storm chances are in the forecast. Thursday night lows will hover in the upper 60s.

Friday is also looking warm and muggy. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the upper 80s. Rain and storms remain in the forecast for the end of the upcoming week.

Long range forecast models are indicating a cold front will try to move across the area late Friday into the day Saturday. This will increase rain chances a bit for late week. Not only that, temperatures will cool slightly. With afternoon highs on Saturday back into the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

