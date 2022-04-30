Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Voting engagement celebration held in west Montgomery

Small businesses, artists and some politicians came out to connect with people at the...
Small businesses, artists and some politicians came out to connect with people at the “CommUNITY Block Party & Election Fair” in west Montgomery April 30, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Small businesses, artists and some politicians came out to connect with people at the “CommUNITY Block Party & Election Fair” in west Montgomery Saturday.

The party had a purpose; to create a sense of empowerment around voting and civic engagement.

Even the location was important as it’s near the last campsite for marchers who took part in the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

“We literally two blocks from campsite four, that’s the last leg of the marsh. That’s where DR. martin Luther king, Harry Belafonte and Nina Simone and a lot of other actors and comedians and movie stars combat I before they marched to the Capitol where Dr. King gave a speech at the steps of the capitol,” said The King’s Canvas’ executive director Kevin King.

May 9 is the last day to register to vote for the 2022 primary election.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Montgomery Whole Foods Market location opened in 2016.
Whole Foods Market closing Montgomery location
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a robbery at the Truist Bank branch on...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release

Latest News

Non-profit holds 'Community Baby Shower' to help new parents
Non-profit holds 'Community Baby Shower' to help new parents
Montgomery firefighters raise money for kids with muscular dystrophy
Montgomery firefighters raise money for kids with muscular dystrophy
Freedom rally held in downtown Montgomery
Freedom rally held in downtown Montgomery
First Alert 12
Tracking a summer-like weather pattern for the start to May