Voting engagement celebration held in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Small businesses, artists and some politicians came out to connect with people at the “CommUNITY Block Party & Election Fair” in west Montgomery Saturday.

The party had a purpose; to create a sense of empowerment around voting and civic engagement.

Even the location was important as it’s near the last campsite for marchers who took part in the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

“We literally two blocks from campsite four, that’s the last leg of the marsh. That’s where DR. martin Luther king, Harry Belafonte and Nina Simone and a lot of other actors and comedians and movie stars combat I before they marched to the Capitol where Dr. King gave a speech at the steps of the capitol,” said The King’s Canvas’ executive director Kevin King.

May 9 is the last day to register to vote for the 2022 primary election.

