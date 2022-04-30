Advertise
Woman charged in Montgomery bank robberies

Felicia Jones, 51, is charged with two counts of third-degree robbery.
Felicia Jones, 51, is charged with two counts of third-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in connection to two Montgomery bank robberies.

Felicia Jones, 51, is charged with two counts of third-degree robbery.

According to police, the first robbery happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard. The police department, by policy, declined to identify the name or type of business impacted by a crime. However, a spokesperson for Regions Bank confirmed the robbery.

Police said the suspect demanded money and then fled the scene on foot.

The second robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road, according to police. The suspect demanded money and then fled from the scene on foot.

A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at Truist Bank.

According to police, Jones was identified as the suspect and taken into custody shortly after the second robbery. She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail totaling $30,000.

