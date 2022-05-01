Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in connection to a shooting that left one dead and two injured early Sunday morning.

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also of Montgomery. Police say she is also charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Police say they responded to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue around 1:15 a.m. regarding people being shot. Reese suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an adult male victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and an adult female victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle for treatment.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Davis is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set over $1.5 million.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000.

