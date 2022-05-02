Advertise
2 killed, 2 injured in weekend Elmore County crash

ALEA said the victims killed in a weekend Elmore County crash include an unnamed juvenile and a...
ALEA said the victims killed in a weekend Elmore County crash include an unnamed juvenile and a Titus woman.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash involving multiple vehicles has taken the life of two people in Elmore County and injured two others, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the victims include an unnamed juvenile and a Titus woman.

First responders were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 231 north about 11 miles north of Wetumpka.

Investigators said the child was a passenger in a 2008 Honda Odyssey that was being driven by Tevin Robinson, 30, of Thonotosassa, Florida.

ALEA said Robinson crossed the center line, side-swiped a 2022 Chevrolet Trax driven by Jessica Lynn, 38, of Heflin, Alabama, and then collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shelia A. Frost, 57, of Titus.

Both Frost and the child died on the scene, ALEA said..

Robinson and another passenger in the Honda were taken to Baptist South Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

