3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse case

Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville daycare center.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three women are facing felony child abuse charges after an investigation into a Prattville day care center.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony child abuse and failure to report child abuse as a mandatory reporter.

The charges are related to an ongoing investigation at Journey Church of the River Region, located on Sheila Boulevard. Robinson said the investigation began weeks earlier when a former employee came forward to report behavior that she felt was inappropriate. From there, police began looking into the allegations and collecting evidence related to the case.

During a news conference Monday, Robinson called the abuse “sickening,” saying the case was like something “out of a horror story.”

The alleged victims are all under the age of 2, and more victims may be involved, Robinson added.

All three women were transported to the Autauga County jail and placed under bail of $55,000 each. Robinson said more charges could be forthcoming.

