ASU receives $50K grant from Alabama Broadcasters Association

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University received a $50,000 grant to benefit its students from the Alabama Broadcaster Association.

ABA presented the grant Monday to the university during a ceremony, held inside the university’s department of communications.

The scholarship will benefit university students who are majoring in television and broadcast communications. It is specifically tailored to benefit the department’s junior and senior class students.

“We support up and coming broadcasters and to do so we want to ensure their ability to have a great education at a wonderful institution like ASU,” ASU President Quinton T. Ross said. “This endowment is not just a fly-by-night. It’s not just a one-time thing. It’s something that will live on here at Alabama state university to invest in our scholars to help them receive the educational opportunity of a lifetime.

WSFA Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting was present during the ceremony to present the grant. Bunting also serves as the ABA’s board chair.

