Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ASU receives $50K grant from Alabama Broadcasters Association

Alabama State University received a $50,000 grant to benefit its students from the Alabama...
Alabama State University received a $50,000 grant to benefit its students from the Alabama Broadcaster Association.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University received a $50,000 grant to benefit its students from the Alabama Broadcaster Association.

ABA presented the grant Monday to the university during a ceremony, held inside the university’s department of communications.

The scholarship will benefit university students who are majoring in television and broadcast communications. It is specifically tailored to benefit the department’s junior and senior class students.

“We support up and coming broadcasters and to do so we want to ensure their ability to have a great education at a wonderful institution like ASU,” ASU President Quinton T. Ross said. “This endowment is not just a fly-by-night. It’s not just a one-time thing. It’s something that will live on here at Alabama state university to invest in our scholars to help them receive the educational opportunity of a lifetime.

WSFA Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting was present during the ceremony to present the grant. Bunting also serves as the ABA’s board chair.

Alabama State University received a $50,000 grant to benefit its students from the Alabama...
Alabama State University received a $50,000 grant to benefit its students from the Alabama Broadcaster Association.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

Latest News

Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse case
Montgomery police are on the scene of a robbery at the downtown Guardian Credit Union branch on...
Downtown Montgomery credit union robbed, suspect sought
ALEA said the victims killed in a weekend Elmore County crash include an unnamed juvenile and a...
2 killed, 2 injured in weekend Elmore County crash