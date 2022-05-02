Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July

As the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline prepares to switch to a 3-digit phone number, there are concerns over funding.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but July will bring big changes to the way Americans can access mental health care.

Starting July 16, people can dial 988 to be connected to a local crisis center from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“988 really represents this opportunity for us to destigmatize reaching out for help,” said Laura Evans, the Director of National and State Policy for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

When 988 goes live, the Lifeline team thinks the number of calls for help over the course of a year will increase by 5 million.

Nearly 50,000 Americans die by suicide every year. After accidents, it is the second leading cause of death for preteens ages 10 to 14 and young adults ages 25 to 34.

Hannah Wesolowski from the National Alliance on Mental Illness believes the new hotline number will have a major impact, but warns some states may not be ready to handle the influx of calls.

“There’s a real fear that people who live in certain areas are going to fall further behind,” Wesolowski said.

According to National Academy for State Health Policy, as of January, just 13 states passed legislation to fund the expenses to operate 988. The Department of Health and Human Services contributed $282 million to assist nationwide, but Wesolowski wants more support from the federal government.

“We need to make sure our mental health system is sound and ready to deal with events like the pandemic,” Wesolowski said.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is one of the lawmakers on Capitol Hill leading the charge to direct more federal money to local crisis centers.

“The demand is not going down,” Cornyn said. “It’s going up.”

He’s sponsoring the Suicide and Crisis Outreach Prevention Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase federal funding by $42.8 million a year. The bill also aims to spread awareness for the hotline and improve access for low-income users by making calls free on pre-paid phone plans.

Until 988 is active, if you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
A few pop-ups are possible today with highs in the upper 80s.
Summer weather this week
The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU