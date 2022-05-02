Downtown Montgomery credit union robbed, suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a robbery at the downtown branch of the Guardian Credit Union.

MPD, which has a policy against identifying businesses affected by a crime, would confirm only that the incident happened around noon in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene found multiple law enforcement officers at the Guardian branch at that time.

MPD said investigators were notified that an unknown suspect walked in to the business, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Police officers could be seen searching the immediate area, including in nearby parking decks.

There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made. No description of a possible suspect was immediately available.

