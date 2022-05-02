Feels like summer all week long

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very summer-like pattern will have a grip on Alabama this week. It will be characterized by hot and humid afternoons and muggy nights... most days through Thursday are entirely dry with a good helping of sunshine. However, each day could feature a few random pop-up showers and storms. Coverage will be 20% or less. Today will be an exception as coverage hits 30% or so this afternoon and evening.

Today's grilling forecast for this afternoon and evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs each afternoon will rise into the upper 80s. Some lower 90s are a given across the viewing area, but it will depend on how much sunshine you see in your neighborhood.

Most of us stay dry Monday thru Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change Thursday night and Friday as a cold front will push through...

That will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through sunset Friday. Severe weather is unlikely, but there could be some stronger storms mixed in.

The rain moves out for the weekend as a shot of drier air pushes in behind the front. We’ll maintain a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday due to some model disagreement, but the weekend should be dry.

Feels like summer with warm temps + a chance for showers possible each day! (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s both days this weekend, but it’ll be noticeably less humid.

