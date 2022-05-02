Advertise
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo Brooks of Alabama.(Gray News)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more House Republicans received requests Monday to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection, weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The select committee sent letters to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump.

The nine-member panel is asking for the members of Congress to testify about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as he sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice-chair Liz Cheney said in a statement. “We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

