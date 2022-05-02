Advertise
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also of Montgomery. Police say she is also charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. A judge has since reduced the defendant's bail on the murder charge from $1.5 million to $150,000.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has reduced a Montgomery murder suspect’s bail amount from $1.5 million to $150,000, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, who said the decision was made “over my objection.”

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested following a weekend triple shooting and transported to the Montgomery Count Detention Facility.

Davis is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also of Montgomery, following the deadly early Sunday morning incident. Two other victims were injured, prompting police to further charge Davis with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Court documents indicate the decision was made by District Judge Pamela Higgins. The district attorney added that the judge took requests for reduction in the two assault cases under advisement. Those bail amounts currently total $45,000.

Police responded to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday where they found each gunshot victim. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000.

