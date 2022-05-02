Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has reduced a Montgomery murder suspect’s bail amount from $1.5 million to $150,000, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, who said the decision was made “over my objection.”

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested following a weekend triple shooting and transported to the Montgomery Count Detention Facility.

Davis is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also of Montgomery, following the deadly early Sunday morning incident. Two other victims were injured, prompting police to further charge Davis with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Court documents indicate the decision was made by District Judge Pamela Higgins. The district attorney added that the judge took requests for reduction in the two assault cases under advisement. Those bail amounts currently total $45,000.

Police responded to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday where they found each gunshot victim. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000.

