Man charged with attempted murder after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to court documents.

Justin Donnell Cunningham was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection to an April 22 shooting in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road.

Court records show the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but did not indicate a possible motive.

Cunningham has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $60,000 bail.

