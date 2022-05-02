Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a Panama City Beach motel.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the parking lot of the El Pine Motel around 3:30 a.m. Monday. They say they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach inside a truck. They say he was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they reviewed surveillance video from the motel. They say the video shows another man having a brief interaction with the victim before firing a shot into the truck. They say the suspect ran back to his motel room and came out with another man. Those men are reportedly seen running to a green Jeep Compass, which drove away.

Deputies say they found the Jeep about 30 minutes later at a gas station in Panama City by Highway 231. The driver was identified as Tadarius Dale, 23, of Mobile, and the passenger was identified as Marques Player, 19, of Sylacauga, Alabama. Deputies say Player was wearing the same clothes as the shooter seen in the surveillance video. Both men were taken to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Deputies say Player admitted to shooting the victim once and telling Dale what happened as they drove away. Investigators say they found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting inside the Jeep.

Player has been charged with aggravated battery. Dale has been charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated battery.

Investigators say the motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.