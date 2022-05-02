Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man struck and killed by train in Huntsville

A man was struck and killed by a train in Huntsville Monday morning.
A man was struck and killed by a train in Huntsville Monday morning.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Huntsville was struck by a train near the dog park on Cleveland Ave. in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster, HEMSI responded to a call at approximately 9:37 a.m. Monday.

The man was considered dead on the scene.

According to officials on the scene, the intersection of Meridian St. and Pratt Ave. along with Oakwood Ave. towards Andrew Jackson Way will be closed until further notice.

Traffic on Pratt Ave. is impacted by the train crash
Traffic on Pratt Ave. is impacted by the train crash(waff)

More information will be released as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

Latest News

A few pop-ups are possible today with highs in the upper 80s.
Summer weather this week
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie, 2 Alabama American Idols, others part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony
LSU was in full pads for indoor and outdoor practice on Tuesday, September 1.
Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend
Pike County Elementary School nurse presented Class Act award.
Pike County school nurse persevering through the pandemic