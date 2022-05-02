Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mental Health Awareness Month emphasizes need for community involvement

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.(MGN)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month to recognize and spread the word that mental health is something that affects everyone.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health is raising awareness about the connection between mental health and community support. This year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness month is “Together for Mental Health,” urging us to use this month to advocate for mental health and access to care.

May 1-7 is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, emphasizing the importance of an integrated approach to caring for the mental health needs of children, youth, and young adults who have experienced trauma and their families.

According to new research released by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 87% of Americans surveyed agreed that more mental health support for children and adolescents needs to be available. And according to the centers for disease control and prevention, about 1 in 5 children have had a seriously debilitating mental disorder.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health reports that after children and youth are enrolled in the system of care services, they show measurable improvements in their behavioral and emotional health and their academic performance.

Mental Health Awareness Month was officially established in 1949 by the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s partner, Mental Health America, to raise awareness about conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

Latest News

Pollen in the air is causing allergy sufferers to have a runny nose and watery eyes.
Allergy season remaining a problem for sufferers
Over four months 9 children tested positive for Adenovirus in Alabama. Two required liver...
CDC says adenovirus may have caused outbreak of severe hepatitis in children
Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases