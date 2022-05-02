Mental Health Awareness Month emphasizes need for community involvement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month to recognize and spread the word that mental health is something that affects everyone.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health is raising awareness about the connection between mental health and community support. This year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness month is “Together for Mental Health,” urging us to use this month to advocate for mental health and access to care.

May 1-7 is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, emphasizing the importance of an integrated approach to caring for the mental health needs of children, youth, and young adults who have experienced trauma and their families.

According to new research released by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 87% of Americans surveyed agreed that more mental health support for children and adolescents needs to be available. And according to the centers for disease control and prevention, about 1 in 5 children have had a seriously debilitating mental disorder.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health reports that after children and youth are enrolled in the system of care services, they show measurable improvements in their behavioral and emotional health and their academic performance.

Mental Health Awareness Month was officially established in 1949 by the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s partner, Mental Health America, to raise awareness about conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone.

