Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pike County school nurse persevering through the pandemic

Pike County Elementary School nurse presented Class Act award.
Pike County Elementary School nurse presented Class Act award.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Nurse Angie Long at Pike County Elementary School was speechless when she received the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.

The Troy University graduate and registered nurse has been at the school for 15 years, persevering through the pandemic. She does it all, from contact tracing with COVID-19 to minor cuts and bruises.

“As many students as you see on a daily basis, we love you, we know how passionate you are…and you’re always here for all of our students,” said Pike County Elementary School Principal Rodney Drish.

“Thank you, this means a lot, I’m truly speechless, and I’m just surprised,” Nurse Angie Long said.

While her space isn’t a classroom, it’s evident that she is a true class act and loves her students.

“I worked as an RN for two years on the pediatric floor, and I’ve been here ever since. I love these kids and this school,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

Latest News

Auburn Univ. College of Agriculture to announce partnership with CACC
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
LAMP remains in the top 20 nationally, at No. 17. In addition, it is ranked the seventh best...
LAMP receives top ranking nationally among public schools
Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars...
At least three Chilton County School employees now being asked to pay back salary