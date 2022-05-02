Pike County school nurse persevering through the pandemic

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Nurse Angie Long at Pike County Elementary School was speechless when she received the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.

The Troy University graduate and registered nurse has been at the school for 15 years, persevering through the pandemic. She does it all, from contact tracing with COVID-19 to minor cuts and bruises.

“As many students as you see on a daily basis, we love you, we know how passionate you are…and you’re always here for all of our students,” said Pike County Elementary School Principal Rodney Drish.

“Thank you, this means a lot, I’m truly speechless, and I’m just surprised,” Nurse Angie Long said.

While her space isn’t a classroom, it’s evident that she is a true class act and loves her students.

“I worked as an RN for two years on the pediatric floor, and I’ve been here ever since. I love these kids and this school,” she said.

