Summer weather this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very summer-like pattern will have a grip on Alabama this week. It will be characterized by hot and humid afternoons and muggy nights.

Morning fog will give way to a few pop-ups today. (WSFA 12 News)

Most days through Thursday are entirely dry with a good helping of sunshine. However, each day could feature a few random pop-up showers and storms. Coverage will be 20% or less.

Highs each afternoon will rise into the upper 80s. Some lower 90s are pretty much a given depending on how much sunshine you see in your neighborhood.

Most of us stay dry Monday thru Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change Thursday night and Friday as a cold front is poised to push through.

That frontal passage will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through sunset Friday. Severe weather is unlikely, but there could be some stronger storms mixed in.

It will be humid this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain moves out for the weekend as a shot of drier air pushes in behind the front. We’ll maintain a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday due to some model disagreement, but the weekend should be dry.

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s both days this weekend, but it’ll be noticeably less humid.

It will be very warm this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.