Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Summer weather this week

Most days in the upper 80s with noticeably humidity
Most stay dry through Thursday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very summer-like pattern will have a grip on Alabama this week. It will be characterized by hot and humid afternoons and muggy nights.

Morning fog will give way to a few pop-ups today.
Morning fog will give way to a few pop-ups today.(WSFA 12 News)

Most days through Thursday are entirely dry with a good helping of sunshine. However, each day could feature a few random pop-up showers and storms. Coverage will be 20% or less.

Highs each afternoon will rise into the upper 80s. Some lower 90s are pretty much a given depending on how much sunshine you see in your neighborhood.

Most of us stay dry Monday thru Thursday.
Most of us stay dry Monday thru Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

Things will change Thursday night and Friday as a cold front is poised to push through.

That frontal passage will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through sunset Friday. Severe weather is unlikely, but there could be some stronger storms mixed in.

It will be humid this week.
It will be humid this week.(WSFA 12 News)

The rain moves out for the weekend as a shot of drier air pushes in behind the front. We’ll maintain a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday due to some model disagreement, but the weekend should be dry.

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s both days this weekend, but it’ll be noticeably less humid.

It will be very warm this week.
It will be very warm this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. April 30, 2022, from the facility, located in Mt....
Escaped Kilby Correctional Facility inmate recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate

Latest News

First Alert 7 Day Forecast
Tracking a summer-like weather pattern for the start to May
First Alert 12
Tracking a summer-like weather pattern this weekend
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Friday night forecast
Sketch the Sky winner April 29: Brysen Goble
Sketch the Sky winner April 29: Brysen Goble