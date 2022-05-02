Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tuskegee’s Lady K reaches ‘American Idol’ top 10 before falling short

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie before being propelled all the way to the show's top 10 finalists. She was eliminated before reaching the top 7 in the show's finals.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD (WSFA) - After an amazing run that started with a stunning audition that propelled her straight to Hollywood, Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia’s journey on “American idol” has come to an end.

Lady K struck a chord with audiences this season, starting off strong by wowing the show’s judges the first time they met her, and with one of the judge’s own songs.

Not only were the judges taken by her vocals, Lady K impressed them with the frankness of her life story. Originally from Montgomery, she ultimately moved to Tuskegee, the hometown of show judge Lionel Richie, with whom she made an immediate connection.

READ MORE
Lionel Richie, 2 Alabama American Idols, part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony

The Closing Ceremonies presented by Coca-Cola UNITED will feature performances from several popular musical artists, including Lionel Richie, Bootsy Collins, country music supergroup Alabama and more!

Lionel Richie

Each week she climbed higher and higher in the contest, first reaching the Top 24. She then made the Top 14. Then it was the Top 10.

Following the elimination of Pell City’s Tristen Gressett on April 23, Lady K became the only Alabamian left on the show.

The 25-year-old delivering an amazing performance of “How far I’ll go,” a song from the soundtrack of the Disney movie “Moana,” during her final appearance, but it wasn’t quite enough for her to get voted into the next round.

Despite leaving the “American Idol” spotlight, Lady K has no plans of performing a vanishing act, tell her fans “This ain’t the last time y’all will see LadyK.”

Rewatch some of the performances by Lady K through her time on “American Idol” below.

Lady K performs Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor”.

Lady K performs Fantasia’s “I Believe”.

Lady K performs Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust your windows”.

Lady K performs Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats”.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation

Latest News

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie, 2 Alabama American Idols, others part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony
City of Opelika to host craft beer festival
19th annual Auburn City Fest celebrated
Kiesel Park in Auburn to host city’s largest outdoor festival Saturday
The students at Pike County Elementary School are learning more than math and reading. This...
Bulldog Beat: Pike County students run their own paper