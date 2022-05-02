Tuskegee’s Lady K reaches ‘American Idol’ top 10 before falling short

HOLLYWOOD (WSFA) - After an amazing run that started with a stunning audition that propelled her straight to Hollywood, Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia’s journey on “American idol” has come to an end.

Lady K struck a chord with audiences this season, starting off strong by wowing the show’s judges the first time they met her, and with one of the judge’s own songs.

Not only were the judges taken by her vocals, Lady K impressed them with the frankness of her life story. Originally from Montgomery, she ultimately moved to Tuskegee, the hometown of show judge Lionel Richie, with whom she made an immediate connection.

READ MORE Lionel Richie, 2 Alabama American Idols, part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony The Closing Ceremonies presented by Coca-Cola UNITED will feature performances from several popular musical artists, including Lionel Richie, Bootsy Collins, country music supergroup Alabama and more!

Each week she climbed higher and higher in the contest, first reaching the Top 24. She then made the Top 14. Then it was the Top 10.

Following the elimination of Pell City’s Tristen Gressett on April 23, Lady K became the only Alabamian left on the show.

The 25-year-old delivering an amazing performance of “How far I’ll go,” a song from the soundtrack of the Disney movie “Moana,” during her final appearance, but it wasn’t quite enough for her to get voted into the next round.

Despite leaving the “American Idol” spotlight, Lady K has no plans of performing a vanishing act, tell her fans “This ain’t the last time y’all will see LadyK.”

🫶🏽If I go,💫 there’s just no telling how far I’ll go 💙

Thank you America🌏This ain’t the last time y’all will see LadyK ✨, this is the beginning..! Just watch 🤩@AmericanIdol thank you! #LadyK #Top10 pic.twitter.com/dVrMH9cxFa — LadyK (@MusicByLadyK) May 2, 2022

Rewatch some of the performances by Lady K through her time on “American Idol” below.

Lady K performs Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor”.

Lady K performs Fantasia’s “I Believe”.

Lady K performs Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust your windows”.

Lady K performs Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats”.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.