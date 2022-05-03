Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Ozark

Authorities confirm that someone was killed in a shooting involving Dale County deputies on May...
Authorities confirm that someone was killed in a shooting involving Dale County deputies on May 2, 2022.(Source: Gray Television)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities confirm that someone was killed in a shooting involving Dale County deputies on Monday.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a “rolling domestic incident” with shots fired South Highway 231 between Newton and Ozark shortly before 5 p.m.

Patrol deputies reportedly intercepted the vehicle as it entered Ozark city limits. Deputies say the driver struck the victim’s vehicle as they approached.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies chased the vehicle after the driver refused to stop. While the pursuit was in Ozark, the vehicle reportedly went northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 231. A deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, as the pursuit neared the intersection of Highway 231 and Deese Road, according to a news release from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. This disabled the fleeing vehicle.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit deputies discharged their weapons in order to apprehend the armed suspect,” the release stated.

That person was killed. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified this person as Samuel Ed Farnam Jr., 44, of Ozark.

ALEA says no officers were injured.

ALEA is handling the investigation. The findings will be sent to the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was released by ALEA or the Dale County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after he went overboard a boat on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon, according to...
Boater dies after going overboard on Lake Martin
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation

Latest News

Alchol delivery is fairly new in Alabama after a law passed just last year. Dippi launched in...
Alcohol delivery service looks to expand services to Montgomery
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Political science professor weighs in on Biden’s visit to Troy
Political science professor weighs in on Biden’s visit to Troy
Political science professor weighs in on Biden’s visit to Troy
Alcohol delivery service looks to expand services to Montgomery
Alcohol delivery service looks to expand services to Montgomery