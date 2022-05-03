1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities confirm that someone was killed in a shooting involving Dale County deputies on Monday.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a “rolling domestic incident” with shots fired South Highway 231 between Newton and Ozark shortly before 5 p.m.

Patrol deputies reportedly intercepted the vehicle as it entered Ozark city limits. Deputies say the driver struck the victim’s vehicle as they approached.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies chased the vehicle after the driver refused to stop. While the pursuit was in Ozark, the vehicle reportedly went northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 231. A deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, as the pursuit neared the intersection of Highway 231 and Deese Road, according to a news release from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. This disabled the fleeing vehicle.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit deputies discharged their weapons in order to apprehend the armed suspect,” the release stated.

That person was killed. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified this person as Samuel Ed Farnam Jr., 44, of Ozark.

ALEA says no officers were injured.

ALEA is handling the investigation. The findings will be sent to the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was released by ALEA or the Dale County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

