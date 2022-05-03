Alabama gears up for Biden’s Tuesday visit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden is visiting Alabama Tuesday.

The president is traveling to Alabama to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy, where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made. The Biden Administration is providing the Troy-built missiles to Ukraine.

This trip will be the president’s first to the Yellowhammer State.

When asked about Biden’s trip, many Republican lawmakers were unavailable or did not respond to requests for comment. But, Democratic leaders in the state say they are excited about what this visit will mean for Alabama.

Alabama Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, will join the president. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the governor would not join Biden on this trip, saying she had prior obligations.

