Alabama lawmakers react to Biden’s visit this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden will land in Alabama Tuesday morning for the first time since he was elected. The president will visit Lockheed Martin in Troy where Javelin anti-tank missiles that are made in the facility are being sent to Ukraine to help in their resistance against Russia.

However, with midterms approaching, support for the president’s visit seems to fall upon party lines.

Many Republican lawmakers were unavailable or did not respond to requests for comment.

But Democratic leaders in the state say they are excited about what this visit will mean for Alabama.

Senate minority caucus chair, Sen. Linda Coleman Madison, says she hopes the president’s visit will bring more conversations about needed resources for the state.

Madison also believes that the election year is what is stopping Republican leaders, such as Gov. Kay Ivey, from joining the president on his visit.

“Everybody is trying to out-party each other,” said Madison. “But the governor is the governor for the state of Alabama. She represents all people. But number one, she represents the state and everybody that’s in it, just like the president represents the whole United States.”

Ivey’s staff says the governor will not be joining the president due to scheduling conflicts.

