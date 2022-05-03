Advertise
Alabama lawmakers react to leaked draft opinion of Roe v. Wade

A leaked draft obtained by Politico suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade.
A leaked draft obtained by Politico suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are reacting after a leaked draft opinion suggested Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion, could be overturned.

The draft was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Associated Press reported. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

In response to the leaked draft, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the leak is “concerning” and a “blatant attempt to manipulate” the procedures of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ivey added that the state would continue its fight for the unborn.

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore said the leak was “outrageous” and “dangerous.”

“Tonight’s outrageous and unprecedented leak is astonishingly dangerous and further proof that nothing obstructing the Left’s radical agenda is safe, despite the consequences,” said Moore. “I am terribly concerned for the repercussions of this leak and the broader dangers of an ideology in which the ends always justify the means. Much remains unknown about this draft opinion, and even if it is authentic, justices can change positions on cases up until the last minute. But nothing can change the fact that Roe was a horrendous, politically-charged decision by an activist court with, at best, weak Constitutional footing. It is my sincere hope that Roe is overturned and this country’s tragic and shameful era of the widespread and indiscriminate legal termination of the lives of millions of unborn children can start to be brought to a close. We don’t know how the next days and weeks will unfold, but with great conviction, I believe that our country needs our fervent prayer now more than ever.”

It is unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word since it is still in the drafting process.

Twenty-six states could ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Sixteen states, meanwhile, have protected access to abortion in state law.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

