Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama to simulate I-65 lane reversal from Mobile to Montgomery Wednesday

The state of Alabama will hold a hurricane preparation lane-reversal simulation along more than...
The state of Alabama will hold a hurricane preparation lane-reversal simulation along more than 150 miles of interstate Wednesday, but there should be no traffic impacts.(Source: WSFA file)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama will hold a hurricane preparation lane-reversal simulation along more than 150 miles of interstate Wednesday, but there should be no traffic impacts.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, the Emergency Management Agency and local agencies will conduct the simulation along I-65 from Mobile to Montgomery.

The practice of reversing lanes, called “contraflow,” is an annual exercise done by agencies in preparation should the need for an actual evacuation be required.

In the event of an evacuation situation, ALDOT would convert all lanes on I-65 to the northbound direction from Mobile to Montgomery in order to allow maximum evacuation from the coast.

Despite not having an impact on traffic, authorities are asking drivers to keep a safe distance from any work crews who are working along the interstate during the practice.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are on the scene of a robbery at the downtown Guardian Credit Union branch on...
Downtown Montgomery credit union robbed, suspect sought

Latest News

Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
State Dept.: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
Legal Services Alabama
Legal Services Alabama hosts annual Justice, Fairness & Hope Awards
MPS hosts signing day for career tech students
MPS hosts signing day for career tech students
Legal Services Alabama hosts annual Justice, Fairness & Hope Awards
Legal Services Alabama hosts annual Justice, Fairness & Hope Awards
6 p.m. coverage of President Biden's Alabama trip
6 p.m. coverage of President Biden's Alabama trip