Alcohol delivery service looks to expand services to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s said out of tragedy we sometimes find our life’s purpose. That may be the case for two Alabama brothers who launched a new business motivated by a crash involving their younger brother.

Rashad and Amir Grimes’ younger brother will never be the same after being hit by a drunk driver in 2008.

“To this day, our mother still has to care for him on a daily basis. So every time we visit around our mother’s home, we basically have to look directly in the face of the negative effects of drunk driving,” said Rashad Grimes, CEO of Dippi Delivery.

Now they are working to make sure no other family experiences their heartbreak. They started Dippi Delivery, an alcohol delivery company they hope will save lives.

“Sates who have our formula that deliver alcohol right now in the country have shown significant reductions in drinking and driving,” said Norman Dorgan, Dippi Delivery’s lead sales consultant.

Alcohol delivery is fairly new in Alabama after a law passed just last year. Dippi launched in Birmingham first, and they look to soon offer services in Montgomery.

“You drink, we drive. We really mean it because this is more than a tagline, said Grimes. “This is more than just a common tech startup. We have actual common good that we are really fighting towards which is reducing over amount of drunk driving that occurring on a daily basis regarding on the roads in Alabama.”

Through the Dippi app they’ve been able to track the success and growth they’ve had since partnering with local package stores, wineries and breweries in the Birmingham area. And with their sights set on expanding to Montgomery, they are optimistic.

“We’re really finding out that the customers really love our service. When it comes to Dippi, three words come into mind: care, speed and convenience,” said Amir Grimes, chief strategy officer for Dippi Delivery.

If you are a retailer or interested in job opportunities with Dippi Delivery you can email Nd@dippidelivery.com or call 334-294-0720.

According to the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, Dippi is one of nearly 10 companies currently licensed to deliver alcohol to homes in our state.

