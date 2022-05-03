Daleville band student wins scholarship to Troy University

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - One Daleville High School junior has been offered a generous scholarship by a local college.

Austin Horne recently competed in and won Troy University’s Southeastern United States Solo Competition.

The junior plays the saxophone.

Austin competed against students across the southeast to win the title.

He says performing for over 3,000 people in the crowd was nerve-wrecking, but the outcome and receiving a scholarship was worth it.

“It puts a lot of pressure off my shoulders because I do want to go to Troy, in the music industry program,” expresses Horne. “It means a lot, because I put a lot of work into practicing for the past two years.”

“We are extremely proud of his accomplishments, he is an expert soloist, and he got the scholarship as a junior, which is a very high amount of money just as a junior,” says Mark Nichols, Band Director at Daleville High School.

Austin is also an officer and section leader for the “Pride of the South” marching band, as well an all-state jazz band member.

