Delays on I-85 SB near Mulberry after crash

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near the Mulberry exit may be delayed after a...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near the Mulberry exit may be delayed after a crash.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near the Mulberry exit may be delayed after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right shoulder. ALDOT cameras show emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the crash.

Heavy delays can be seen in the area as a result of the crash. Motorists are being advised to use caution and expect delays.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

