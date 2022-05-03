Eufaula community weighs in on $85 million state parks amendment

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Elections are coming up on May 24, and voters in Alabama might notice a state parks amendment on the primary election ballot.

If approved, the state parks amendment would fund $85 million towards improving and maintaining state parks.

Alabama State Parks Director of Sales Sherry Sellers says having these parks bring joy and relaxation to the community. She says voting ‘yes’ to help preserve the parks would allow officials to make state parks better for everyone.

“To continue to maintain the parks and to continue to provide new amenities and you know to preserve the existing ones and continue to keep it a place where people enjoy coming,” said Sellers.

Fisherman Alonzo Piett says he was diagnosed with PTSD after an explosion at his work. He promptly retired because he says he realized life is too short not to enjoy the outdoors. He says this is his favorite place to sit and not think about anything but fishing.

“It’s beautiful as you can see it’s wide, as everybody knows this is the home of the bass, fish don’t get no better, and the state keeps it clean. Fish, fish, fish,” expressed Piett.

Sellers says people host weddings, birthday parties, and family reunions, and it’s essential to keep spots like this maintained. “They love the environment. First of all, for Lake Point it’s a very peaceful area it’s nice and quiet you can fish, you can camp, and we host a variety of different events.”

Piett says he hopes the state will use part of the $85 million to help build a dock for those fishermen who don’t have boats. Plus, he says something needs to be done about all the alligators out here.

“Containing the alligators, people like to come fish on the bank, and if you’re caught slipping, and there is one sitting there, or you just look behind you, and your kid is gone because there is so many alligators out here.”

If most voters end up voting yes, then the state will be allowed to borrow the $85 million to improve state parks and public historical sites.

