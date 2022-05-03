Advertise
Legal Services Alabama hosts annual Justice, Fairness & Hope Awards

Legal Services Alabama
Legal Services Alabama(Source: Legal Services Alabama)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The late Rep. John Lewis continues to be recognized for his lifetime commitment to social justice. On Tuesday, Legal Services Alabama held a virtual celebration honoring change-makers who are making a difference.

Legal Services Alabama, or LSA, held its annual Justice, Fairness & Hope Awards. Established in 2020 by LSA, the John Lewis Hope Award was bestowed on the late congressman for his lifetime commitment to social justice. World-renowned civil rights attorney Fred Gray is the recipient of the 2022 John Lewis Hope Award.

“He is an icon of the civil rights movement, and worked with Congressman Lewis going back those many years, and his whole career has been focused on hope, and therefore it is our belief that he exemplified the best of John Lewis, and we wanted to recognize him for all of his contributions in Alabama over the years,” said Guy Lescault, executive director Legal Services Alabama.

All of the money raised goes to the John Lewis Fellowship, which was launched by LSA in 2019. This fellowship offers employment opportunities to recent law graduates with one mission and purpose.

Lescault said the John Lewis Fellowship is “to recruit attorneys fresh out of law school who would pursue a social justice career with Legal Service of Alabama and work on issues that affect our clientele as it relates to inequities in the law for housing, education and health.”

LaVeeda Battle received the Tommy Wells Justice Award, and the Pro Bono Fairness Award went to John Brinkley.

