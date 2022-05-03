New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities are still searching for an Alabama corrections officer and inmate who escaped on Friday, but WAFF reports new details have been released involving the incident.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced Monday at a press conference that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

She is charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape of inmate Casey White. The two are not related.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he is shocked and disappointed as more information develops about the incident.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life. I really mean it,” Connolly said. “If we needed something from the jail, she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Detectives said they have uncovered some important information since their disappearance.

Officials said that Casey White is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio, and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” Singleton said.

Detectives also believe Vicky White has her phone, but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” Singleton said.

They are also going through her finances to see if there is anything unusual.

“We’ve had the Secret Service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. They’re working on that angle of it.” Singleton said. “We’re assuming she’s got some cash.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since April 29, when Vicky White said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed that no mental health evaluation existed. Investigators said there is no doubt that Vicky White aided and abetted Casey White with his escape.

Since the two went missing, 20 investigators have jumped on the case, taking up a whole conference room at the courthouse.

“Well, we’re not as far as we would like to be, and we’ve followed up on several leads. We’ve had very few productive leads, but we are making some progress,” Singleton said.

Investigators said they need a key piece of information, but they have hit a roadblock.

“We’d like to have identified a vehicle so we know what we’re looking for. That would be a tremendous help to us if we could get that done,” Singleton said.

Shortly before her disappearance, Vicky White said she had also planned to get medical care because she wasn’t feeling well, but she never arrived.

The vehicle in which the two departed Friday morning was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County later that afternoon.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a series of crimes and was awaiting a capital murder trial. He is 6-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said Vicky White violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting inmates. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

