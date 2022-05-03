Pike Road convenience store robber sought

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who held up a convenience store in Pike Road over the weekend. They need the public’s help identifying the robber caught on camera.

Investigators say he entered the a convenience store in the 9600 Block of Vaughn Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, he locked the front door, pulled a gun on the clerks, and demanded money from them and the register. He allegedly then locked the employees in a back room.

Investigators say the robber left through the front door and walked to an adjacent property behind the store, where a vehicle was parked and remained running during the robbery. Investigators did not have a description of that vehicle.

The robber was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a slim build, and wearing a green hooded windbreaker pullover, black pants, a black mask, white tennis shoes, and one white knit glove with a black rubber-dipped palm on his right hand.

Anyone with can help identify the robber is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-625-2831, or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You may also download the P3-tips app. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be made anonymously.

