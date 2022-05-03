Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Eastchase

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in Eastchase on May 3, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired outside one store inside The Shoppes at Eastchase Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for the shopping center.

Eastchase spokeswoman Suzanna Wasserman Edwards said both Montgomery police and Eastchase security officials acted quickly to handle the situation.

“There was an isolated domestic-related incident at Dillards in Eastchase,” Edwards confirmed, adding that a suspect is in custody and that there were no injuries and that all employees and customers are safe.

Edwards said the shots were fired into the air during the incident and that there was not an active shooter situation.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPD for more information. MPD has not yet released an official response. We will update you when we learn more.

MORE
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Casey White and Vicky White
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are on the scene of a robbery at the downtown Guardian Credit Union branch on...
Downtown Montgomery credit union robbed, suspect sought
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
BIDEN VISIT 12:20 - 13:20
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
President Biden lands in Alabama to visit Lockheed Martin in Troy.
President Biden lands in Alabama, headed to tour Lockheed Martin