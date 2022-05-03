Suspect in custody after shots fired at Eastchase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired outside one store inside The Shoppes at Eastchase Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman for the shopping center.

Eastchase spokeswoman Suzanna Wasserman Edwards said both Montgomery police and Eastchase security officials acted quickly to handle the situation.

“There was an isolated domestic-related incident at Dillards in Eastchase,” Edwards confirmed, adding that a suspect is in custody and that there were no injuries and that all employees and customers are safe.

Edwards said the shots were fired into the air during the incident and that there was not an active shooter situation.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPD for more information. MPD has not yet released an official response. We will update you when we learn more.

