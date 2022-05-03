Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

This week will bring hottest temps so far this year

Upper 80s and lower 90s thru Thursday ahead of a Friday cold front
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very summer-like pattern will have a grip on Alabama for the next several days. Our days will be characterized by hot and humid afternoons and muggy nights.

We head into the upper 80s this afternoon.
We head into the upper 80s this afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Most everyone stays dry through Thursday with just a couple of daily pop-ups possible. Skies will be identical to what we saw yesterday -- a mix of sun and those puffy cumulus clouds.

Highs each afternoon will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s depending on your location and exactly how much sunshine you see on a given day. The best chance for widespread 90s will be Thursday. If you’re keeping score at home, we have yet to see 90° in Montgomery in 2022.

We're mainly dry thru Thursday, but rain and storms are likely as the week ends.
We're mainly dry thru Thursday, but rain and storms are likely as the week ends.(WSFA 12 News)

Things will change Thursday night and Friday as a cold front will push through...

That will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night through Friday evening. Severe weather is not in the forecast, but there could be some stronger storms mixed in capable of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Saturday could bring a few showers and storms, but Sunday will be great.
Saturday could bring a few showers and storms, but Sunday will be great.(WSFA 12 News)

Most of the rain moves out for the weekend as a shot of drier air pushes in behind the front. There is, however, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday due to some potential wraparound moisture behind our departing system.

Mother’s Day itself looks absolutely perfect with lower humidity, upper 80s and plentiful sunshine. That trend continues into next week!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are on the scene of a robbery at the downtown Guardian Credit Union branch on...
Downtown Montgomery credit union robbed, suspect sought
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured

Latest News

Amanda's Monday night forecast
Amanda's Monday night forecast
Feels like summer with warm temps + a chance for showers possible each day!
Feels like summer all week long
Amanda's Monday evening forecast
Amanda's Monday evening forecast
Sketch the Sky winner May 2: Yadel Martinez
Sketch the Sky winner May 2: Yadel Martinez