This week will bring hottest temps so far this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very summer-like pattern will have a grip on Alabama for the next several days. Our days will be characterized by hot and humid afternoons and muggy nights.

We head into the upper 80s this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Most everyone stays dry through Thursday with just a couple of daily pop-ups possible. Skies will be identical to what we saw yesterday -- a mix of sun and those puffy cumulus clouds.

Highs each afternoon will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s depending on your location and exactly how much sunshine you see on a given day. The best chance for widespread 90s will be Thursday. If you’re keeping score at home, we have yet to see 90° in Montgomery in 2022.

We're mainly dry thru Thursday, but rain and storms are likely as the week ends. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change Thursday night and Friday as a cold front will push through...

That will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night through Friday evening. Severe weather is not in the forecast, but there could be some stronger storms mixed in capable of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Saturday could bring a few showers and storms, but Sunday will be great. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of the rain moves out for the weekend as a shot of drier air pushes in behind the front. There is, however, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday due to some potential wraparound moisture behind our departing system.

Mother’s Day itself looks absolutely perfect with lower humidity, upper 80s and plentiful sunshine. That trend continues into next week!

