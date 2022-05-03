Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since April 29. A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

To read more, click the links below:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Woman charged with murder, assault in overnight Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are on the scene of a robbery at the downtown Guardian Credit Union branch on...
Downtown Montgomery credit union robbed, suspect sought
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
BIDEN VISIT 12:20 - 13:20
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
President Biden lands in Alabama to visit Lockheed Martin in Troy.
President Biden lands in Alabama, headed to tour Lockheed Martin
Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Eastchase