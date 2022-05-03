Work begins on preserving and exploring the shipwreck Clotilda

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An exciting time right now for a big piece of history in Mobile., as work begins to learn more about the shipwreck Clotilda.

The Clotilda was the last known slave ship to come to the United States. It sailed into Mobile Bay in 1860.

This exploration of the Clotilda was all made possible by funding from the state for the Alabama Historical Commission.

A meeting was held Monday night in Africatown, to discuss the work that is being done by the AHC.

While a lot of people were excited at the meeting, there were a few concerns brought up on the preservation of this historic ship.

“This is the type of history that they don’t teach in school. And this is the type of history that I think we need to share with our citizens in the city of Mobile so that we know,” Mobile Councilman William Carroll said.

Councilman Carroll will be hosting an event Tuesday with the person who helped discover the location of the Clotilda, Ben Raines.

Raines also feels this is a story worth telling but in the right way.

“The Clotilda is the only ship ever found involved in the American slave trade,” Raines said. “It is one of only 13 slave trips ever found out of the over 20,000 that were found in the slave trade.”

Construction is also underway to build the Heritage House in Africatown which will serve as a museum and hold artifacts.

Raines wants the story of the Clotilda to get the credit it deserves.

“We have an opportunity to create something that you can’t have anywhere else in the world,” Raines said. “Imagine if we build a museum in Africatown, not this, something big enough to house the ship and we tell the story of the people who were on it.”

The presentation Tuesday will take place at the Robert Hope Community Center.

It begins at 6:00 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.