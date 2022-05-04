Advertise
Arrest made in Troy student hit and run

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run that injured a Troy University student on the Troy Campus on Monday.

Jaequawn Roberson
Jaequawn Roberson(Pike County Jail)

Jaequawn Roberson, 19, of Troy, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a Class C felony. He was booked into the Pike County Jail on Tuesday, May 3. Roberson is not affiliated with the University.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our officers as well as the CCTV personnel that assisted with this investigation. I also appreciate the assistance from the Troy Police Department who provided support in processing the suspect vehicle for physical evidence,” said University Police Chief George Beaudry.

On Monday, a TROY student was crossing a crosswalk on University Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver stopped, checked damage to the car and then left. Several witnesses were able to give police a detailed description of the car, and campus security cameras were utilized to track the vehicle and produce photos of it for police to use in the search for the vehicle, Beaudry said.

He said officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot near campus on Tuesday morning, and the owner admitted to the crime when questioned by officers.

The student, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and released from Troy Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

