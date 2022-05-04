Advertise
Construction on R.E.A.L Park in Macon County set to begin

Big economic news for Macon County with the announcement of the Regional East Alabama Logistics...
Big economic news for Macon County with the announcement of the Regional East Alabama Logistics Park or R.E.A.L Park.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction is set to begin on a logistics park in Macon County that is set to have a major economic impact on the area.

The Regional East Alabama Logistics Park, or R.E.A.L Park, is becoming a reality with the help of a partnership between Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), landowners and Farpoint Development. It will encompass 683 acres at the site of Beck’s Turf Farm off Exit 42 on Interstate 85.

R.E.A.L Park renderings
R.E.A.L Park renderings(MCEDA)

The construction is expected to begin this summer. When the park’s construction is completed, it will house the only Class A warehouse/manufacturing building available for lease within a 40-mile radius, according to MADE in Alabama.

Farpoint commissioned the Center of Business and Economic Research from the University of Alabama to do an economic impact analysis that shows the project will bring $386,000,000 in new economic capital investment when fully built, and over 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Local taxes generated will be in the millions of dollars per year at full completion.

Construction is slated to be completed by the end of 2022. Farpoint development is already actively marketing the building to potential company tenants.

