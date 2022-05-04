First Alert: Pushing 90° before storms arrive Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer feel will continue for the next couple of days as heat and mugginess rule the forecast. Changes then loom for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Areas of dense fog will be out there this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Today and tomorrow it will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Many will see their first 90-degree day of 2022 tomorrow afternoon.

There is a small chance of a few showers and storms today, but most stay dry. Tomorrow is likely dry for everyone in Central Alabama.

A cold front brings showers and storms Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will push closer Thursday night, perhaps bringing some scattered showers and a few storms before sunrise Friday. The front itself pushes through on Friday, which is when our highest rain and storm coverage will be. It won’t rain all day, but the chance of getting wet is high.

Some of the storms will be strong to severe and be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, hail to the size of quarters and heavy rain. The tornado threat, while not zero, is very, very low.

A level 2-of-4 risk for severe weather exists Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front it will turn a little less humid for the weekend and early next week. We’ve hit the time of year where the humidity doesn’t go away, but it can drop at least a little bit behind fronts.

With the lower humidity, conditions will dry out this weekend just in time for Mother’s Day. We can’t totally rule out a couple of showers or storms on Saturday, but it should be mainly dry. Mother’s Day itself will be great!

A toasty weekend for Mother's Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather rolls on into next week with afternoon high temperatures going from the mid-80s this weekend to the upper 80s by Monday. Overnights stay in the 60s even with the upcoming drop in mugginess.

