Man charged with robbing downtown Montgomery credit union

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a robbery at a downtown credit union Monday afternoon.

Jack Rudolph Jr., 63, is charged with first-degree robbery.

According to police, the incident happened around noon in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. The police department, by policy, declined to identify the name or type of business impacted by a crime. However, a WSFA 12 News crew at the scene found multiple law enforcement officers at the Guardian branch at that time.

Police said investigators were notified that the suspect walked into the business, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Rudolph was identified as the suspect, according to police. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $60,000.

